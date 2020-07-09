A Swedish fitness star was so determined to keep training that she worked out in her birthing suite while in labour.

Yanyah Milutinovic, 34, a personal trainer, who lives in New York, shared a video with her more than 300,000 social media followers carrying out squats and tricep dips while in her hospital gown.

At the time, she was 41 weeks pregnant and in active labour.

READ MORE:
McDonald's worker mistook pregnancy for eating too many Big Macs
Pregnant women study: Sleeping on your back 'same as smoking 10 cigarettes a day', study finds
Coronavirus in NZ: Hospital birth 'only option' for pregnant women with Covid-19
Cravings, pica and aversions - are they good or bad?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A few hours later she gave birth to her daughter Smilljana on November, 8, 2017.

"I pushed my baby out in four pushes and in less than 10 minutes," Milutinovic said in a recent Instagram post.

Being active for most of her life, Milutinovic then decided to go against the doctor's advice and head back to the gym just three weeks after giving birth.

She also continued to exercise throughout her pregnancy, but admittedly, she said it is not for everyone, unless given the all-clear from your doctor.

But for her, she said she was aware of what she could manage.

"It was fine and both me and Smijla are healthy," she told the Sun.

"I had terrible morning sickness and would be at the gym, lifting, go to the toilet to throw up and then go back to exercise."

The mother-of-one said it was the only way to make her feel better.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, her posts have been met with a lot of shock and disbelief and while many described her labour workout as "inspirational" "warrior-like" and "amazing", others labelled it as "nuts".

View this post on Instagram

When are you guys getting married? We hear this question WAY 👏🏻TOO👏🏻OFTEN👏🏻 First of all, it’s really no one’s business if or when we plan to marry. But some people feel like it’s well within their rights to dig into our personal life, which I can somewhat understand being that we both are public figures. However, it can be very annoying. But since it’s a topic that comes up so often I felt like writing about it here to make some things clear for everyone who wonders. Both me and @dayslayerhimself share the same values, principles and PRIORITIES in life, which could be one the reason to our successful relationship. And with that being said, getting married is not a priority to us. We both believe that there is no greater bond than creating a child together, the future of our family trees united and the result of a thousand loves before us. To us, no rings and no vows is greater than that. We also believe that quite frankly it’s a waste of money, and let me explain why. For those who do not know, we ended up buying property in Europe. A beautiful 2 bedroom apartment, with 2 bathrooms, and a huge balcony overlooking the Adriatic Coast in Montenegro in a luxury building that is being finished by the end of this year. We bought it with with no loan, credit or debt. It’s all ours, clean. We could have spent that money on a wedding, burned it all in a night but instead we invested in our future together. Which we plan on doing again! The day we do get married, it will be for other reasons than love.. because we already love each other and our love is valid just like this, not when society deems it to be beautiful, valuable and worthy. And not because a ring symbolizes our loyalty, inner peace, growth and gratitude.

A post shared by Yanyah Milutinović | Fit Mom (@yanyahgotitmade) on

But Milutinovic said the comments don't faze her, as women are mostly supportive and it's men that do most of the trolling.

"They tell me off for exercising when pregnant and act like they know my body better than me," she told the publication.

Following her experience, the 34-year-old went on create a fitness app that helps guide pregnant women with their workouts and new mothers in the recovery after birth.

"In the not-so-distant past, women were urged to cut down on or even avoid exercise during pregnancy," she wrote in a recent Instagram post.

"Today, we know differently. Not only is it OK to participate in fitness activities during pregnancy, but doing so can have a positive impact on both baby and mum."

She stressed this should only be done as long as it was fine by your doctor.

Milutinovic's love for fitness began at 10 when she started karate and became The Open World Cup champion at 15.

View this post on Instagram

Being that my transformation photos have gone viral (and me not watermarking them) they have been misused on the internet. From “funny” female degrading memes to fraudulent con artists claiming I have used their products to obtain my results and trainers who claim that I am their client - WHICH NONE OF IT IS TRUE! Companies that have been using my transformation photos fraudulently is @herbalife and a Asian supplement company which sell their products online over various pages like @sarahnnutritionist There are several YouTube videos and articles on “Sarah Johnson’s Weight-loss discovery “ online made by people who have been fooled or targeted as well. So feel free to do your own research and report their pages everytime you see them sell that “Magic pill” MAGIC PILL? Yes there is a MAGIC PILL to get results like this; it’s the pill of NO EXCUSES and COMMITMENT with no damn pity for yourself! Hard pill to swallow, isn’t it? I obtained this with sacrifice, hard work, dedication and patience! With my own knowledge and at times guidance by @dayslayerhimself I didn’t take any supplements except pre-workout and an occasional protein shake. No surgery, no photoshop gains, no bullshit fake cellulite creams and no damn shortcuts! Just eating correct, training hard,heavy and with a good amount of quality recovery. . #HerbaLifeScam #HerbaLifeScammers #HerbalifeFraud

A post shared by Yanyah Milutinović | Fit Mom (@yanyahgotitmade) on

She now boasts one of the most athletic backgrounds with a focus on martial arts style striking, endurance training, body modification, power lifting, callisthenics, plyometrics and mind body connection targeted workouts.

She is also a fitness model who recently signed to the world's leading modelling agency, Wilhelmina.

However, the 34-year-old who trains six days a week, will tell you to have the body she has, it comes with a lot of dedication and sacrifice.

She puts the gym over social events explaining peoples' bodies are fundamentally the same, but the "difference is what we prioritise".

With most of her life spent at the gym, it is where Milutinovic met her now partner Risel Martinez, 30, and father of her child – she fell pregnant two months after meeting him.

Prior to meeting Risel, the fitness model was in abusive relationship for six years describing the aftermath as a "low point" in her life after mixing with the wrong crowd and making unhealthy lifestyle choices.

"One day I woke up and I looked at myself and realised I needed to change," she told the Sun.

Milutinovic said exercise had improved her life hugely, leading to her relationship with Risel and her daughter, adding she has never been happier.