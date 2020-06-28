Kate Middleton has been messaging fans who have taken part in her Hold Still initiative.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been encouraging people to partake in stay-at-home photography whilst the coronavirus pandemic has left us unable to travel.

And now the mother-of-three has been posting sweet messages on photos taken as part of the initiative.

On one entry, Kate wrote: "Thank you so much for taking part in the Hold Still project. I get so much joy from being outside and gardening too. C"

Whilst another said: "My children will very much relate to this. Thank you for taking part and sharing your story! C."

In a third, Kate wrote under the photo: "A perfect example of Hold Still ... the chance to re-engage and value the simple things around us. C"

Back in May, Kate revealed she was launching a photography project to "capture the spirit of the nation" during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said in a statement: "We've all been struck by some of the incredible images we've seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable. 'Hold Still' aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness - all those things that people are experiencing."

The project was open to "all ages and abilities" and people were asked to submit a photographic portrait, along with a short written submission, based on one of three themes; "Helpers and Heroes", "Your New Normal", and "Acts of Kindness".

The winning photographs will form a digital exhibition of 100 portraits which will then be staged and a selection of the photos will be shown across the UK later this year.