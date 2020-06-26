A Korean couple have been reunited from a distance after four months apart and are hoping they can now spend managed isolation together.

With teary eyes, Nam Soo Ki, who is from Korea but has lived in New Zealand for 20 years, waved to his wife from the street as she exited a bus outside the Grand Mercure in Wellington.

His wife and 9-month-old baby left to visit Korea on March 4 and returned to the country yesterday, first arriving in Auckland.

Mother and child travelled abroad so the newborn could meet its 90-year-old grandmother.

Soo Ki had first nervously waited at Wellington Airport but couldn't see the pair.

He was anxiously waiting outside the hotel this afternoon trying to spot his wife and child on each busload of people that arrived.

Finally, he saw them.

With police officers standing by, they waved out to one another. The sight of his wife and child brought a smile to his face.

He said he was worried his baby boy might not recognise him.

"He's only 9 months old as well, he was 6 months when they left. I will give them a big hug when I see them."

During their brief exchange, he explained to her that there was a translator to help her and expressed how glad he was to see them.

He told the Herald it had been very personal trip for the family because the baby is their first child and the mother was unable to travel.

The Grand Mercure Hotel in Wellington was reopened to be used as a Covid-19 managed isolation and quarantine facility, where Soo Ki's wife was being transferred to today.

Nam Soo Ki waiting to catch sight of his baby and wife at Wellington's managed isolation and quarantine facility. Photo / Katie Harris

Soo Ki is still waiting to join them, and said if he couldn't stay with them tonight, he had nowhere to go.

"It's really kind of exciting because I can't wait to see them but I'm nervous I can't go in."

Email correspondence between Soo Ki and a Ministry of Health official shows he was told he could be given permission to stay in the isolation facility with his wife and baby for the 14-day period.

The official said the ministry first required a letter from his wife stating her approval for this to happen before permission could be granted.

Soo Ki claims the letter was sent and he then drove to Wellington.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.