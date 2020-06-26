A new Covid-19 managed isolation and quarantine facility has been set up in Wellington across the road from a primary school.

The Grand Mercure Hotel has been closed for the past two weeks and is today reopening to manage arrivals coming into the country.

The hotel has a capacity of 115 rooms.

Te Aro School principal Sue Clement sent an email to parents this morning advising that after school finishes today the first arrivals will move into the hotel.

"I have met with one of the lead advisers from the All of Government team and feel reassured that all the measures that are needed to keep those living or working in the area safe are in place. I will continue to keep you up to date with any information that is shared with me."

Meanwhile, a Wellington Airport spokesman confirmed it was expecting a repatriation flight to arrive from Auckland at 2pm.

"Passengers will be kept separate and will not have access to any public areas of the terminal. Aviation Security, NZDF and police will be on site to assist the passengers", he said.

Clement advised parents they would now not be able to drive into the hotel's driveway to drop off or collect their children.

"Please make arrangements to drop your child off down on Buller St or down on Abel Smith St or Aro St or Willis St or Victoria St.

"Please make an alternative meeting spot for your child to wait for you after school instead of sitting on the wall outside the hotel," Clement said.

A concerned parent told the Herald she was sympathetic and supportive of the need to let people come home to New Zealand from overseas.

"But there are lots of hotels around the country including in Wellington, and I would imagine a lot of them would like some business.

"The decision to do it literally metres away from a primary school strikes me as really problematic.

"It just worries me that my kids might somehow come into contact, and I'm probably overreacting, but it seems to me that there are so many other locations that could have been chosen."

She said she was most concerned about the lack of geographic separation between the school and the hotel.

She said she would be driving her children to school to ensure they didn't go near the hotel.



"It's impossible to walk to the school without going on the footpath by the hotel."

Clement said the managed isolation facility would be coordinated by the All of Government IQR team and a site manager from the New Zealand Defence Force.

The team included staff from Regional Public Health, Aviation Security, and Capital and Coast District Health Board.

"On-site will be NZDF, Aviation Security and a private security company to ensure managed isolation requirements are upheld," Clement said.