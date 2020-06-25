Prince Harry has admitted he "misses" rugby.

The 35-year-old royal hasn't been able to enjoy his favourite sport as play has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he has now admitted he misses sitting down to watch a game.

Speaking alongside rugby stars as part of a video posted to the England Rugby Instagram account, he said: "We all miss rugby."

READ MORE:

• Daniela Elser: Palace preparing for Meghan and Prince Harry biography

• Daniela Elser: Royal family's subtle dig at Prince Harry

• Covid-19 has Prince Harry's Los Angeles plans 'in tatters'

• Prince Harry and Meghan postpone launch of 'Archewell' charitable foundation

Advertisement

And while one sports star noted the pandemic has "paused the game", Harry said "it hasn't taken our spirit away".

The video was made to raise awareness for the work the rugby family has done during the global health crisis to raise money for charity and pitch in with food deliveries to help the vulnerable populations.

England Rugby captioned the clip: "When the game was paused, the rugby family came together as one. Thank you from all of us at England Rugby."

The Duke admitted he misses watching rugby during the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry is patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL), and earlier this year he helped launch a new initiative aimed at training players, officials and volunteers to look after their own mental health and that of those around them by speaking candidly in a new video, insisting there is no need to "grin and bear it" when it comes to our wellbeing.

The video was shared on Twitter by the Rugby League World Cup 2021 account, who wrote: "#RLWC2021 are proud to become the first global sporting tournament to launch a Mental Fitness Charter.

"Find out what the initiative includes and what RFL Patron, HRH, The Duke of Sussex, has to say on the charter."

And in the video, Harry stressed the importance of being "mentally strong" as well as "physically fit".

He said: "It is not just about being physically fit but more importantly mentally strong.

Advertisement

"The perception of rugby league is that you need to be tough. You can't show your feelings, you need to grin and bear it.

"So, I am proud to support the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter. This charter will build on the brilliant work already happening in rugby league by committing to training and educating all those involved in the tournament, and the wider rugby league family, not only in how they can look after their own mental fitness but also support others to do the same."