There are unconfirmed reports of a third person testing positive for Covid-19 today.

Early this afternoon the Ministry of Health reported two new cases in managed isolation facilities, bringing the total number of active cases to seven.

One was a toddler at the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland, and the second was a 59-year-old woman at the Grand Millennium.

However, the Herald understands a person staying at the Novotel in Auckland has also tested positive tonight and the hotel is now in full lockdown.

Advertisement

Alexa Cook, who has been in isolation at the Novotel Auckland Airport since June 13, said she was also informed of the new case at 8.25 tonight.

"We had a call to our hotel room from reception and it was a guy from the New Zealand Defence Force saying, 'please stay in your room, the hotel has gone into full lockdown because there's been a positive Covid-19 test from inside this hotel'."

She said she wasn't told whether it was one or more cases, just that it "was one bubble".

Cook said being in full lockdown means she can't leave her room for anything, whereas previously she was allowed into the foyer, and outside for exercise.

At this stage, Cook said she doesn't know when she'll be allowed out of her room.

"The Defence Force did say that there would be an information flyer left outside people's rooms this evening to give us more information on what will be happening and what we need to do."

Another woman, who only wants to be known as TK, said she has been at the Novotel since Thursday night after flying from Australia.

A few hours ago she also received a phone call saying a person staying there had tested positive and everyone would need to be tested tomorrow.

Advertisement

"All they have told us is to stay in our rooms as there has been a case of Covid."

She said she had seen a nurse each day to have her temperature taken but there hadn't been any testing since she landed on Thursday. This was despite the fact testing is meant to happen on days 3 and 12.

"We haven't been tested at all, now we are getting tested tomorrow because of this one coming up tonight."

The Ministry of Health would not comment, only saying there would be an update at tomorrow's briefing.

Both cases announced today were recent arrivals from overseas and were detected within managed isolation facilities, the Ministry of Health said.

Neither involved community transmission.

The first was the young child of the couple announced yesterday as cases who have recently arrived from India.

"We are pleased to report that all family members are doing well at the Jet Park Hotel," the ministry said.

"We will not be providing exact details of the child's age but can say they are under 2 years old."

The 59-year-old woman travelled from Delhi and who arrived in Auckland on June 15 on flight AI1316.

She was tested at the Grand Millennium and was travelling with her partner, who has also been tested, and whose result is pending.

Active follow-up is now under way.

An update would be provided on Monday on this case and the follow-up of other cases from last week, the ministry said.

This couple are also now in quarantine at the Jet Park.

Everyone who was at the Grand Millennium while those people were there has or will be tested as part of the testing on days 3 and 12 that is now routine at all managed isolation facilities.

"This result was picked up in the woman's day 3 test and is an example of the new testing regime working as it should," the ministry said.

As of June 20, 36 children aged 0 to 9 in New Zealand had been infected with Covid-19. All have since recovered.

Seven cases of Covid-19 have been detected in returning passengers in the past week.