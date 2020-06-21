There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health.

There was no media conference today – instead, a statement was due at 1pm. However, there has been a delay in releasing the numbers. The reason is unclear and the ministry has not said why - but that the update should be provided within the next 15 minutes.

After 24 straight days of no new cases, this week saw the emergence of five new cases – two yesterday, one on Thursday and two on Tuesday.

The new cases all come from overseas and were detected while the infected were in quarantine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has always said New Zealand would see new cases of Covid-19, given the pandemic is still ranging overseas.

She and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, both expect more cases to emerge in the coming weeks and months, but say they can be managed in isolation.



The two new cases yesterday were a couple in their 20s, who had arrived from India on a repatriation flight from Delhi on June 5.

They also have an infant, who had not been tested because of the child's age.

Bloomfield said it was still yet to be determined if the child was a probable case.

He said the couple did not show any symptoms of Covid-19 and were picked up in health and welfare checks that are conducted every day.

The pair were tested on Thursday in Auckland as part of the day-12 swabbing process.

They had been transported from the Grand Millennium Hotel - where they had been staying - to the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health is now reviewing CCTV footage from the Grand Millennium Hotel "especially over this last day or two" to check if the pair had contact with others at the hotel, other than what the ministry was already aware of.

