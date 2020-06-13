It took years of petitions but it finally happened: Band-Aid has announced the launch of a new line of bandages with a range of different skin tone colours, going from pale beige to dark brown.

The company says the range will "embrace the beauty of diverse skin".

Band-Aid, owned by Johnson & Johnson, will roll out the new products to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The new range has been applauded on social media, with people saying that "it took long enough" but "it's never too late".

"Some will say it's not enough, others will say it took too long. While there's no arguing both points, if this is what it takes to make progress, I'll take it," one Twitter user said.

99 years after creating band-aids, Johnson & Johnson announces its offering a flesh color that doesn’t just match white skin.



Took long enough. Never too late. pic.twitter.com/4yYgidvJ2v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2020

for people who say white privilege isn't real i've never been able to buy a band-aid that was anywhere close to my skin tone until now, in 2020. band-aids have existed since 1920. pic.twitter.com/wmjFgLrbyt — ℓαу. | bIm (@softlcorp) June 13, 2020

Other people, however, pointed out that it took Band-Aid many decades of selling paler skin coloured bandages before they made the change.

I’m sorry but #BandAid pissed me off, oh now POC/ Black people exist to yall? how long did it take for you guys to create bandaids for darker skin tones, literally took a worldwide protest. I’m insulted but at least my kids won’t feel as left out as I/ we did (hopefully). — timabaee✨ (@xfatimsx) June 13, 2020

BAND-AID has been around for roughly 100 years and in 2020 they’re finally developing bandages in different shades of brown and black. pic.twitter.com/Gbbbqo1iXE — Philip Pirkovic (@philpirkovic) June 12, 2020

"It took 100 years Band-Aid. #WeSeeYou," one Twitter user said.

It is not yet known when the new bandages will be on sale.