Kiwis are cool as cucumbers and have gotten through alert levels 4 and 3 lockdown with their mental wellbeing largely unscathed, a Ministry of Health survey has found.

About 300 new people who had previously taken part in the New Zealand Health Survey are being interviewed by phone each day since March 30 for this report.

Nine in 10 regard themselves as being in good health and three quarters say they are satisfied with life these days in this seventh week of surveying.

Initial worries about Covid-19 has decreased over time, survey finds. Photo / Supplied

So far, 14,052 have been interviewed since NZ went to alert level 4, and then moved to alerts level 3 on April 27 and level 2 on May 13.

Initial worries over Covid-19 has also decreased over time, with just 25 per cent still worried about catching the disease (down from 39 per cent on the first week of April) and less than half worried about the health of their family members (down from 67 per cent).

In the past week, 75 per cent indicated they were satisfied with their lives, up from 70 per cent the week ending April 26 and two thirds have also been able to meet the recommended sleep duration hours.

Those experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression has not changed significantly across the seven weeks, at between eight and 13 per cent.

More than eight in 10 say they are "calm and relaxed" and only about a quarter say they are nervous when they think about the current situation.

A vast majority say they are getting along with other members of their household and feel able to support the wellbeing of their children.

However about 31 per cent have felt lonely or isolated to some extent in the past week, and a small number - 5 per cent - are struggling to pay for basic living costs such as food and accommodation.

A third of respondents have applied for Government support, such as the Covid-19 wage subsidy, and 8.5 per cent have lost their main source of income either through job loss or their business closing down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

About 11 per cent have experienced a Covid-19 symptom in the past week, these include

cough, a high temperature of at least 38°C, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, or temporary loss of smell.

"However having these symptoms does not necessarily mean the respondent has Covid-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses, such as cold and flu," the ministry said in a statement.

The survey collects information about how Kiwis are being impacted by Covid-19, the ministry said, and the results will be used to understand what support and information New Zealanders need.

Most respondents found alert level rules clear and easy to follow.

Over half of the respondents say their wellbeing at the current alert level 2 is "the same as usual".

There are no new cases of coronavirus today, and the total remains at 1503. About 97 per cent have recovered, and there are no additional deaths.

To date, 21 people in New Zealand have died and only one person remains in hospital.

236,000 people have signed up to the Covid-19 tracing app.

