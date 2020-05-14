The chances of coronavirus community transmission in New Zealand is now considered "very low" by health authorities.

But members of the public are being warned not to start getting complacent and to keep in mind the virus may still be out there among communities.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he was heading into alert level 2 today feeling satisfied about New Zealand's situation surrounding Covid-19.

"Not only have we turned this thing around, but we're coming into it with really good numbers [and] we're coming into it with a really clear sense of direction from here about what's needed to happen."

Advertisement

Bloomfield was speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast show today.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern announces funeral review, 'Jobs Budget'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What's open under level 2?

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand in alert level 2 - hairdressers, barbers, malls, cafes reopen

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Are New York's improving numbers masking the true trajectory of US outbreak?

He said he was satisfied with contact-tracing and testing systems put in place and, as a result, New Zealand was not uncovering any pockets of infection now.

He said there was now a "very low" chance of community transmission.