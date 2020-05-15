

Territorial authorities in Northland will progressively resume full operations under Government Covid-19 guidelines, but are advising the public to maintain social distancing at all times.

In Whangārei, some services and facilities such as playgrounds, skateparks, public toilets and dog parks were re-established for use on Thursday, and others will re-open on Monday.

Children were finally able to return to playgrounds on Thursday, too, after Whangārei District Council staff cleaned them with an environmentally friendly disinfectant and inspected all play equipment before taking down any security tape and signs.

"While signage will be installed reminding everyone to stay two metres away from people they don't know, parents and caregivers will need to be especially mindful their children are physical distancing at our busy playgrounds," WDC said.

Public toilets that were locked during levels 3 and 4 and Pohe Island dog park are also back up and running and the council has reminded dog owners to ensure their dogs remain under voice control at all times.

Security tape and signs prohibiting playground use in Whangārei have been removed under level 2. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The cemeteries office and gates opened again and families can now book a visit to choose a plot. Ash interments will resume. Funeral services will remain at a maximum of 10 people for two weeks, when the Government will reassess restrictions on gatherings.

Physical distancing will need to be maintained and funeral directors will collect details for contact tracing.

Whangārei Aquatic Centre re-opened on Thursday.

Rubbish collection and animal control services will continue as normal.

Sports grounds across the district will be available for booking of scheduled games from the end of May.

However, the level of use will depend on when sporting codes decide their competitions will resume and how they will manage Government requirements such as physical distancing and contact tracing.

Whangārei Central Library will open from Monday between the hours of 9am and 5pm, only for returning items and collecting holds. A click and collect service will operate.

Kamo, Onerahi and Tikipunga libraries remain closed. Holds at these libraries are transferred to the central library.

Te Manawa the Hub will re-open on Monday with social distancing protocols in place, but the Tarewa Rd i-Site will remain closed.

Whangārei Botanical Gardens, Whangārei Art Museum, Claphams Clocks Botanica, Whangārei Art Museum and Claphams Clocks will also re-open on Monday. Visitor numbers will be restricted, and social distancing measures will be in place.

In the Far North district, refuse transfer stations were back in business from Thursday.

The Kaipara District Council office in Dargaville will be open to the public from 9am today but its Mangawhai office will remain closed until Monday when it re-opens from 10am.

Playgrounds and public toilets are unlocked again but curbside recycling will start from Monday.

Post offices have also re-opened but hours may vary.

