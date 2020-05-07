New Zealanders will no longer have to stick to their bubbles under alert level 2, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

But she was quick to add: "No parties".

"You can begin seeing family and friends again but we do want you to hang onto the same principles you are using generally in hospitality - to address issues around space, hygiene and contact tracing."

She said large-scale events in people's homes make all of that harder.

"That is why we are saying under alert level 3 you can have friends and family around to your home but keep the numbers small.

"This is not the time for a large function or party at your home."

The Prime Minister said she would be announcing specific guidance in the coming days, and announce on Monday whether the country will move to level 2 next week.

It comes after the director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced one new Covid-19 case today, linked to the Matamata cluster.

The Waikato DHB is calling for anyone in the area to seek advice if they want to be tested, he said.

The total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases is 1489, and 1332 people - 89 per cent - have recovered.

Two people are in hospital. The death toll from Covid-19 in New Zealand remains at 21.

Testing was higher than 7000 yesterday for the first time and Bloomfield said this was a good sign as DHBs were getting ready for surveillance testing.

He said a review had been completed into the use of masks in public, and there were risks and benefits.

