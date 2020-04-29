There are reportedly 115 healthcare workers across New Zealand who have been infected with Covid-19 - just over 10 per cent of all confirmed cases.

As of Tuesday, healthcare workers made up just over 10 per cent of the 1124 confirmed cases, or 8 per cent of the total 1472 cases, according to figures provided to Stuff by the Ministry of Health.

Sixty-eight per cent of healthcare workers had recovered fully from the virus by Tuesday, according to Stuff, compared to 82 per cent of all cases in New Zealand.

Of the 115 cases, four out of five had not been overseas recently - just 21 per cent had travelled.

Rates of infection appear to have risen faster among healthcare workers than among the rest of the population, at least during the second half of the lockdown.

Between April 12 and April 28 the number of infected healthcare workers climbed 14 per cent compared to a 10 per cent national increase, according to a Herald analysis.

The Ministry of Health told Stuff it would not give further information on cases - including where they worked or in what roles - due to privacy reasons.

Earlier in April the senior doctors' and dentists' union demanded the Government release more specifics about medical professionals who had contracted the virus in its daily updates.

Sarah Dalton, spokeswoman for the Association for Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), said at the time an official subset of data relating to medical staff would be useful at a national, DHB and community level.

"We know that healthcare workers are at greater risk. We are relying on them and it's essential for them not only to be safe, but to feel safe."

Despite the ministry's reported refusal to give specifics on the latest healthcare infections, similar information has previously been released to media.

A report earlier this month from Newsroom said by April 12 there were 101 infected healthcare workers, including 48 support or care workers, 31 nurses, seven doctors, four medical students and 11 in other roles. Aged care workers weren't included in the figures.

Comparing those numbers with the latest figures from Stuff, the number of infections among healthcare workers climbed 14 per cent between April 12 and April 28.

Over the same 16-day period the total number of cases in New Zealand (both confirmed and probable) went from 1339 to 1472 - a 10 per cent increase.

It's not clear if there are any additional probable cases among healthcare workers or whether these have been included in the total figures. Healthcare workers with Covid-19 are more likely to be counted as confirmed, rather than probable cases, as they are prioritised for testing.

Case definitions provided by the Ministry of Health advise that while symptomatic close contacts of a confirmed case can be treated as probable cases and don't need testing, healthcare workers in this position should still be tested.

Internationally healthcare workers make up a large proportion of those infected. In mid-April some 17,000 medical professionals in Italy had tested positive, or around 10 per cent of all cases, according to Agence France-Presse. And the Guardian reported that in some parts of the United States medical professionals made up 20 per cent of all cases.

Different rates of testing among medical professionals and the general public could affect the accuracy of those numbers.