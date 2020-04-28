If you can't bear the thought of facing those level 3 queues but are hankering to get your KFC fix, then you might just be in luck.

One crafty mum has taken to Facebook to share her incredibly simple take on KFC's signature gravy.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Macca's fries but no shake, KFC chicken but not burgers - level 3 menus revealed

• After 18 months of trials, man claims to have nailed his own KFC recipe

• Missing fast food? Here's how to get your KFC fix

• Is this the best lockdown fried chicken ever? KFC ranks woman's homemade recipe a '9/10'

The best part is you probably already have the simple ingredients in your pantry and fridge too.

Advertisement

Sharing the recipe, the mum wrote on Memories with Dishes that the creation was: "Easy, inexpensive and extremely delicious. Don't LOSE this recipe"

The recipe is simple enough, combining butter, flour, pepper, garlic powder, a beef stock cube, a chicken stock cube and some water.

Those who are feeling fancy can add a little dried sage, but it's not essential.

Check out the recipe below:

KFC Gravy Recipe

Ingredients

4 tbsp butter or shortening

5 tbsp flour

1/4 tsp sage (optional)

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 beef stock cube

1 chicken stock cube

2 cups water

Method

1. Boil the water and add stock cubes; stir until dissolved. Set aside.

2. Add flour, sage, garlic powder and black pepper in small bowl. Mix and set aside.

3. Add butter in a saucepan over low heat; heat until butter is melted, stirring as needed.

4. Add flour mixture to melted butter, stirring constantly.

5. Cook until it takes on a golden brown colour.

6. Slowly pour the stock into the flour/butter mixture. Stir or whisk constantly to prevent lumps.

7. Turn the heat up to medium and continue cooking until you have a gravy consistency.

Advertisement

The verdict

Fellow KFC fans have shared their praise of the recipe on Facebook with one stating: "Yummy yum thanks for sharing this recipe I love their gravy."

And another adding: "There IS something special about KFC Gravy, hope this compares, will definitely need to try."