He works six days a week testing patients for Covid-19, but that hasn't stopped this West Auckland nurse from keeping buff during the crisis.

Fulltime registered nurse Franz Arevalo works as a frontline clinical lead for a Covid-19 testing station in one of the community-based assessment centres in West Auckland.

Despite the increased workload and juggling his fitness routine, the nurse of four years told the Herald he's more passionate than ever about his work.

"I have never been this driven and passionate to come to work knowing we nurses have a unique role to play on the frontline in the battle against Covid. This gives me the confidence to demonstrate who we truly are, we are the backbone of the NZ health system."

The 28-year-old has also managed to harness his passion for health and fitness in order to maintain his physique, all while trying to motivate others.

"I want to inspire everyone, especially health professionals, who are currently under pressure during this quarantine period.

"I know so many doctors and nurses around the world are affected and it's compromising their health which even led to few fatalities in some areas. But I want to offer my advice on how I combat my day staying healthy and positive in this time of crisis."

How Arevalo keeps fit in lockdown

Though he admits it's been a struggle, Arevalo says he manages to stay on top of his health and fitness regime by adapting to the circumstances thrown his way.

"I know it's been a struggle to maintain daily exercises now that the gyms are closed. This motivates me more to adopt new alternative fitness regime at home in order to maintain physical performance."

Despite not having his typical gym equipment at home, Arevalo stays strong and active using other workout methods in order to help "combat the virus".

"It doesn't have to be lifting weights but being physically active can be a form of house cleaning, gardening, playing with your kids in your bubble. This will help improve blood circulation, physical performance and relieve mental stress. Any physical activity is better than staying in bed all day."

When it comes to his favourite at-home routine, Arevalo loves using a water jug for weight training, in order to maintain the same "intensity", and even uses his microwave to do weighted squats.

Not just limited to water bottles, Franz also makes use of a microwave for leg day. Video / @thenattynurse

Diet also plays a crucial role for Arevalo, who has upped his "immune boosting" foods during this testing time, as well as consuming low GI foods to help maintain his ideal weight.

"Being able to maintain ideal weight and incorporating low GI source of carbohydrate and high protein has sustained me with my stressful shifts."

Arevalo makes his own "power shakes" containing oats, blueberries, spinach, whey protein and banana, which he blends in a Nutribullet.

He also credits his ability to cope with stress and his overwhelming workload to the strength he finds in his faith.

"God has been my source of strength, my confidence and my shield. I praise God for he has protected me from this pestilence."

As for his future goals, the nurse isn't driven by the idea of fame, success or competitive bodybuilding, instead, he looks to simply inspire others.

"I train at the gym as I want to elevate in a way that others will be lifted too and this goal has always been enough."

How you can keep fit and healthy too

The nurse shares that he believes everyone should invest in their health during this crisis by incorporating exercises that work best for them.

"People should understand that the gym does not determine your overall health but it's your consistency and attitude to adopt that helps you get through. Everyone should stay active by incorporating at least 30 minutes of exercise daily to help boost their immunity and maintain a healthy wellbeing.

"My advice is to plan your day ahead and develop a habit of being active and move more than staying in bed."

Arevalo, who has been training at the gym for the past eight years, believes developing good habits and being consistent are key.

"I know everyone is struggling with this quarantine but I want to encourage everyone to embrace the season and use this opportunity - the good and bad - as a tool to develop a better you."

Franz works as a lead nurse at a coronavirus testing centre in West Auckland. Photo / Supplied