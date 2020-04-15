The Governor-General will donate 20 per cent of her salary to charities for six months, it's been announced.

Dame Patsy Reddy said she is making the move to show leadership and support for sectors of the community affected during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern, Government ministers and public sectors bosses take pay cut

• Covid 19 Coronavirus: PM, ministers and public CEOs take 20% pay cut; 20 new cases today

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Stuff asks staff to take a 15% pay cut, CEO cuts pay by 40 per cent

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland councillors follow Jacinda Ardern and agree to take pay cuts

It comes the day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she and public sector chief executives would take a 20 per cent pay cut for six months to show they feel New Zealanders' economic pain during the coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

"I am very conscious of the impact of the current situation on all New Zealanders and feel it is important to offer support to organisations helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community," Dame Patsy said.

The portion of her salary would go to St John, Women's Refuge, KidsCan, the SPCA and the Arts Foundation.

‌

Yesterday Ardern announced a 20 per cent pay cut to her salary and public sector chief executives, which will last for six months. Ardern earns $471,049.

She said it was about the Government taking leadership and also reflected what was happening in the private sector.

"If there was ever a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now," the Prime Minister said.

"This is where we can take action which is why we have."

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who has been leading the response to Covid-19, is one of those chief executives who will take the pay cut.

‌

Others include Ōranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss, the Solicitor-General Una Jagose, and Justice Ministry CEO Andrew Kibblewhite.

Advertisement

Yesterday's announcement did not include Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill, whose salary is paid by the Remuneration Authority.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The announcement, welcomed by State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes - who would also take the cut - was followed by Auckland Council.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he and many councillors were taking a leaf out of the Prime Minister's book and would take the pay cut. Goff earns $296,000 per year.

But there's been no similar announcement from Hamilton City Council's mayor Paula Southgate or her councillors.

The council's chief executive Richard Briggs has already said he would not take a pay cut from his $469,000 a year job - just a few thousand less than Ardern.