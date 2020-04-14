NFL quarterback Tom Brady has shared the letter from wife Gisele Bundchen that turned his world upside down and changed his marriage.

Speaking with Howard Stern on SiriusXM radio, Brady shared that a few years ago, his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, "wasn't satisfied" in their marriage.

Brady told the radio host that Bundchen felt like he wasn't doing his part for his family.

"She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'" he said, according to People.

"That was a big part of our marriage that I had to check myself because she was like 'I have goals and dreams too'."

Brady stated he wasn't aware the successful supermodel and businesswoman had aspirations outside of the home, and he realised he needed to "make a change".

The quarterback made some changes to projects in order to be home more, but then became "resentful" towards Bundchen, causing the supermodel to write a letter to him that changed everything.

"She actually wrote me a letter, and it was a very thought out letter that she wrote to me and I still have it and I keep it in a drawer and I read it," he said.

"It's a very heartfelt letter for her to say this is where I'm at in our marriage, and it's a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time.

"What happened and what worked for us 10 years ago won't work for us forever because we are growing in different ways."

The couple decided to attend counselling and managed to find a way forward to ensure both of their happiness.

"The point of a relationship is that it has to work for both [partners]," he said.

"You better work on both because if you don't then it's not sustainable."