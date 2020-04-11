Halim Hassouna worked as a dentist for five years before deciding on a career change to a job where he didn't have to wear gloves and a mask all day.

But that's exactly what he ended up wearing during his first week as a new constable on the frontline of the police's Covid-19 response.

The Herald on Sunday spoke to Hassouna last week ahead of his first shift as a sworn police officer.

READ MORE:

Covid 19 coronavirus: New recruit ready for duty in new world of lockdown policing

Advertisement

Now he's part way through his first week and although it's been unusual, he's loved every minute of it.

"It's been very good," he said.

"In Egypt I was a dentist and one of the main reasons I quit was wearing gloves and masks all the time.

"But then I start my new job and I'm wearing them all the time."

Hassouna was born and raised in Egypt but moved to New Zealand in 2013.

Constable Halim Hassouna's first shift with the police is on Monday. Photo / Alex Burton

He settled here with his partner and son and began working as a filmmaker while learning English.

But soon after arriving, he decided he wanted to become a cop - and set about improving his fitness and gaining confidence in the language.

Hassouna became even more determined to join the police after last year's mosque attacks in Christchurch.

Advertisement

When he started his first shift on Monday he was assigned to the reassurance team and sent to West Auckland to patrol the community.

The team's main role is to educate the public on the lockdown - what the rules are and why they are important.

"We're stopping vehicles and making sure people are aware of the situation, ensuring compliance," he said.

"We educate people about their bubble. The majority of people are compliant but we have come across some people breaching the lockdown rules.

"Overall, everyone is being cooperative."

Hassouna said he was "pretty surprised" as he had expected more breaches and more attitude towards police.

"But the vast majority we come across are good, the vast majority thank us for being out on the frontline, and doing our job and looking after them," he explained.

"It's really nice."

He said frontline duties were much more time consuming than usual, but he was getting used to it.

For every car police stopped they had to don a new mask and pair of gloves.

"Police are doing a really good job keeping staff safe," Hassouna said.

"I appreciate that very much.

"We're stopping 20 to 30 cars every shift - there's still people going out and coming up with excuses like 'I was just going to get some milk'.

"But overall they are happy to stop and talk to us, they are cooperative and they don't get angry or upset."

Hassouna had been called to a few parties by neighbours concerned about bubbles being breached and annoying noise levels.

He's also been swinging past supermarkets to make sure queues are orderly and people are social distancing.

"But there's been nothing serious, so that's good," he said.

"There have been no reports of family harm, there has been a decline in serious incidents and dishonesty. I wish it would stay that way after the lockdown."

Hassouna had Good Friday off, but was back on the beat for his weekend shifts.

He was "excited" to get back to the job and help the community that welcomed him so warmly when he landed in New Zealand.

"I'm just keen for whatever," he said last week.

"When I graduated, I was prepared for the worst situations - but it never came to mind that we'd be in this particular situation.



"But this is what I signed up for, I am a police officer and I just expect the unexpected and deal with it no matter what."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website