People who attended a Les Mills gym in Wellington may have come into contact with a person who has coronavirus.

In a message sent to members of the Taranaki St gym, club manager Tristan Laubscher tells members that a person who attended a 6.50am Bodyattack class on March 17 has tested positive for Covid-19.

The gym had been informed by Wellington Regional Public Health, the message said.

"We're letting you know because you were at the club between the same periods as when the infected person was there."

The message stressed this did not mean members had the virus, but that they were considered a "casual contact".

"You are very unlikely to get infected just from having been in the same location as the person with the virus."

Attendees were considered to be at low risk of catching the virus, it said.

"I am sorry for this stress this may cause you. We are just being extra cautious - but it's better to be informed, especially when it comes to your health."

