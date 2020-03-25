As the country's resolve is tested in ways that we couldn't imagine a few months ago, a small army of heroes will be manning the frontlines against the Covid-19 pandemic. Today we salute those who risk their own health as they care for the needs of our most vulnerable. We're talking about doctors, nurses, ambulance staff, rest home caregivers and all those who hold the lives of others in their hands. In a powerful letter to frontline medical staff, hugely admired Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has called on the country to get behind these people as they put the lives of others ahead of their own. Read it please, but don't stop there. Write to us as well to let these caregivers know that you, like Kane, have them in your thoughts. We will make sure that our medical staff and caregivers read your words and hear your thoughts. We've got this.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson. Photo / Photosport

Dear doctors, nurses and caregivers,

Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen.

There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming.

We're so grateful you have our backs.

People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games.

Real pressure is working to save lives. Real pressure is going into work each day while putting your own personal safety on the line for the good of others.

Every day over the next weeks and months you and your colleagues will be asked to do that.

It's an enormous responsibility that can only be carried out by the best kind of people: those who put the greater good ahead of all else.

As Blackcaps, we know how amazing it feels to have the support of a country behind you.

In that same vein, we need you to know you're not alone. We want you to know that there's a whole country behind you.

We will get through this and you are a big reason why.

On behalf of a grateful country, thank you.

Kane Williamson, Blackcaps captain

