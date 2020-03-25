Information about the latest confirmed cases of coronavirus is being published by the Ministry of Health.
In the last day there have been 47 new cases confirmed and another three people who are probable cases.
Eighteen of the new confirmed cases are in Auckland plus three in Auckland's Waitemata DHB area, and another 12 in Wellington. The remainder are in Canterbury, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin, Queenstown, Wanaka, the Bay of Plenty and Marlborough.
They include two teenage girls from Auckland and a Marlborough man in his 80s. There are also 24 people in their teens, nine in their 30s, five in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, six in their 60s confirmed to have the virus in the last 24 hours.
Case/Location/Age/Gender/Details:
189. Auckland 20s F Details to come
188. Auckland 40s F Details to come
187. Auckland 20s F Details to come
186. Auckland 20s M Details to come
185. Waitemata 60s M Details to come
184. Wellington 30s M Details to come
183. Wellington 30s M Details to come
182. Wellington 50s M Details to come
181. Wellington 60s F Details to come
180. Wellington 20s M Details to come
179. Wellington 60s M Details to come
178. Wellington 60s F Details to come
177. Wellington 40s M Linked to a group trip to New York
176. Wellington 50s F Linked to a group trip to New York
175. Wellington 50s F Linked to a group trip to New York
174. Marlborough 80s M Details to come
173. Bay of Plenty 60s F Details to come
172. Waitemata Teens F Details to come
171. Auckland 30s F Details to come
170. Auckland 20s F Details to come
169. Auckland 30s M Details to come
168. Auckland 50s M Details to come
167. Auckland 30s F Details to come
166. Auckland 20s M Details to come
165. Auckland 20s F Details to come
164. Auckland 30s M Details to come
163. Auckland 30s F Details to come
162. Auckland 50s F Details to come
161. Auckland 20s F Details to come
160. Auckland 40s M Details to come
159. Auckland 20s M Details to come
158. Dunedin 20s F Details to come
157. Canterbury 50s F Details to come
156. Wanaka 20s M Details to come
155. Queenstown 30s F Details to come
154. Waitemata 60sF Details to come
153. AucklandTeens F Details to come
152. Dunedin 20s F Flew London via Dubai to Auckland on 21 March – Flight EK448, then Auckland to Dunedin on 23 March flight NZ677
151. Wellington 50s M Linked to a group trip to New York. Flew Houston to Auckland on 20 March on flight NZ0029, Auckland to Wellington on 20 March – Flight NZ0407
150. Hamilton 30s F Flew Dubai to Auckland on 22 March – Flight EK448, Auckland to Rotorua on 23 March – Flight NZ8155
149. Hamilton 40s F Travel history under investigation
148. Christchurch 50s M Flew Sydney to Christchurch on 13 March – Flight EK412
147. Canterbury 50s M Linked to confirmed case
146. Christchurch 20s F Flew London via Dubai and Sydney, arrived Christchurch 13 March on flight EK006
145.Wellington 40s F Linked to a confirmed case
144. Hamilton 50s F Under investigation
143. Christchurch 20s F Flew San Francisco to Auckland, arrived 21 March – flight NZ7, Auckland to Christchurch on 21 March – NZ527
In total New Zealand has 205 cases of Covid-19. Of those 189 have been confirmed by testing, while 16 have not tested positive but are considered probable cases as their history and symptoms show they have had Covid-19.
There are four cases of Covid-19 that are considered community transmission as the source of the infection is unknown.
New Zealand is preparing to move to the highest alert level at 11.59pm tonight and go into complete lockdown to prevent further community spread of the deadly virus.
Auckland accounts for 41 per cent of confirmed Covid-19 cases (78 cases) while another 17 per cent (32 cases) are in Wellington. Other hotspots with more than 10 cases each are Hamilton, Dunedin, Canterbury and Marlborough.
Across New Zealand 22 people have recovered from the virus, including 10 in the last day.
Details of all cases and their travel histories are available on the Ministry of Health website.
