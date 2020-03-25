Reducing shopping hours and limiting in-store customer numbers are among a number of changes Foodstuffs is introducing for the nationwide lockdown.

It comes after Countdown supermarkets last night revealed a number of restrictions, including payment options and staff protection measures.

New Zealand would enter alert level four at 11.59pm, with all businesses except essential services, like supermarkets, closed for four weeks.

To help protect staff and customers across New World, Pak'nSave, Gilmours and Trents stores, Foodstuffs made a raft of changes.

"Foodstuffs has seen New Zealand through trying times before and we'll continue to be there for New Zealanders during this trying time," they said.

"Please be patient, considerate and kind and we'll get through this together."

Reduced store hours:

Locally owned stores would determine their own operating hours, with decisions to be made based on the needs of the community.

Customers were recommended to check the brand website or their local store's Facebook page to stay across its trading hours.

Customer numbers managed in-store:

Stores would limit the number of customers in the store at any one time.

Elsewhere, staff and customers would be required to maintain a two-metre social distance from each other.

Customers were asked to be patient and listen to store staff and security to comply with a new entry system which would operate over the lockdown.

Staff protection measures:

A number of measures would be implemented in order to keep staff of supermarkets safe during the outbreak.

Perspex protect screens would be erected at checkouts, floor decals showing a 2m gap, and customers would be forced to pack their own bags.

Contactless payment:

Customers were being encouraged to pay for their items with contactless payments such as paywave to reduce contact between customers and staff.



Nominate one person to shop:

Customers were asked to nominate one person from each household to be the designated shopper to minimise the number of people in the store.

Where available, shop online:

Customers who were feeling unwell were told to stay home and not come into the store.

Meanwhile, contactless online shopping delivery had been introduced for customers who were self-isolating, vulnerable or unwell.

Shop normally:

Customers were asked not to stockpile to ensure there was enough for everyone, to only buy what they needed and to be fair to others.

Be kind:

New Zealanders were also encouraged to support Foodstuffs supermarket workers as they continued to work hard during the lockdown.

Customers were asked to remain patient and considerate of not only busy staff, but of fellow shoppers as well.



