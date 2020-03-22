Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron says he understands the stress the Covid-19 pandemic is placing on some members of the community and is urging residents to follow Covid-19 guidelines as strictly as possible.

Cameron said the Council understood the stress Covid-19 was placing on some members of the Ruapehu community and was feeling what they were going through.

"This is a stressful time for everyone, but especially so for those in high-risk categories, notably those over 70, have a compromised immune system or have underlying health conditions."

Cameron said that with the support from local government and other agencies, the Ruapehu District Council was committed to doing all it could to limit the impact of the pandemic on residents.

"Keep calm and keep yourself informed via the official government Covid-19 or mainstream news channels, and strictly follow the guidelines for keeping themselves and the community safe.

"Everyone should be strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines of limiting unnecessary travel and keeping a two-metre distance from people in public and any interaction to under 15 minutes."

Cameron added that to help people understand the big picture, the government has implemented a four-level Covid-19 alert system, with all of NZ currently at Level 2 - Reduce (Disease is contained, but risks of community transmission growing).

"Even if we reach Level 3 or 4 supermarkets and pharmacies as essential services will continue to operate.

"People should also note that panic shopping is unnecessary and unhelpful and they should shop normally.

"Most importantly, thoroughly wash and dry your hands regularly.

"If you are feeling the start of flu-like symptoms even if they are very mild you must self-isolate and stay home."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

