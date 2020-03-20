All pubs, bars, shops, restaurants, gyms and leisure centres across the UK will shut their doors tonight as the Prime Minister unveiled a package of measures to protect workers and the economy.

Boris Johnson urged people not to go out tonight as he introduced the stringent measures, which he said were necessary to "turn the tide" on the epidemic.

The Government has also announced "an unprecedented" plan to pay 80 per cent of wages in order to protect workers. The scheme will cover the salary of those on up to £2,500 a month, just above the median income.

As the number of new infections today leaped by 714 up to 3,983, Mr Johnson said that 75 per cent of the population should stay indoors.

Advertisement

"I know it's been tough and it's been inconvenient, but these actions that we are all taking together is helping to take the strain off our NHS. We will be able to save literally thousands of lives, people of all ages who don't deserve to die now," he said.

Mr Johnson added: "We are taking away the ancient, inalienable right of the free-born people of the United Kingdom to go to the pub - and I can understand how people feel about that."

‌

- The Telegraph