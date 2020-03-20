A popular downtown Auckland gym is limiting its workout sessions to less than 100 people per class in a bid to stop the potential spread of coronavirus.

Les Mills Auckland City has released a notice that from tomorrow, its studios will have no more than 100 people inside at any time.

The same rule will be implemented on the gym floor and there will also be a reduction in the number of spaces available to booked classes.

Club manager Michelle Gerrand said gym-goers would have to maintain a 1.5m "social distance" from others taking part in classes.

Customers are being asked to "respect other people's personal space".

"What can you do to help out? Apart from keep coming and enjoy your workouts, the best thing is to stay 1.5m away from the next person to keep you both safe.

"We all need to do what we can to slow the spread of the virus. Together, we'll get through this," she said.

The gym's saunas are also going to be closed until further notice and towels are now compulsory.

Anyone who uses a workout machine must wipe it down thoroughly afterwards.

"If you feel ill at any stage, you should stay away from the gym and self-isolate."

New Zealand now has 39 confirmed Covid-19 cases, as of today.

Earlier, Auckland mayor Phil Goff announced that public facilities - the city's art galleries, public pools, recreational centres and libraries - would all be shut down for two weeks.