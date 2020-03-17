There are 8 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - one in Christchurch, two in Waikato and another in Invercargill, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

Four of the new cases are in Auckland.

That brings the total to 20 since the start of the outbreak.

Details for each case will be on the Ministry of Health website, including flight information, once it becomes available.

Advertisement

"We expected more cases, and it's most important that we identify," and contact close contacts to prevent further spread, Bloomfield said.

The new cases reinforce the importance of border restrictions. All were from overseas travel.

"These restrictions are not retrospective but I urge others who have arrived earlier from overseas to voluntarily self-isolate," he said.

"Contact tracing will be underway on any relevant flights for those new cases." That covers two seats in all directions.

Healthline will also have the seat numbers and can advise anyone on the flight whether they are considered a close contact.

Healthline will also have the seat numbers and can advise anyone on the flight whether they are considered a close contact.

Regarding the closure of Logan Park High School in Dunedin, he said the school was working closely with public health officials.

It was initially closed for 48 hours but given there are around 150 close contacts who have self-isolated, and it is the first such case in a school, all 150 of those people will be tested.

Advertisement

Tests won't all be back until Friday, so the school will remain closed until after the weekend.

All close contacts will still need to self-isolate for 14 days because they may still be incubating the virus, he said.

The Ministry of Health is updating the media on the latest news regarding the coronavirus sweeping the globe.

Bloomfield is joined by the Ministry of Education's Secretary of Education Iona Holsted.

Yesterday four more cases were confirmed - a father and son in Wellington who had returned from the United States and a Dunedin man in his 40s who had travelled from Germany.

Last night his son also tested positive.

Logan Park High School in Dunedin is closed for 48 hours from today after the student at the school was confirmed to have the virus.

The school is currently being thoroughly cleaned.

The Ministry of Health also announced earlier today that coronavirus testing would be rolled out across the country and would be a routine test given at the same time as the flu test.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 197,000 cases of Covid-19 have now been confirmed. The majority of these are now outside China. While just over 7,900 people have died, close to 81,000 have recovered.