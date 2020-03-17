Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie are in lockdown at their $23 million Canadian mansion as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closes the country's borders over coronavirus.

A royal source confirmed the pair returned to Canada separately last week following their "farewell tour" of the UK.

Markle was first to return on a commercial flight, immediately after her final appearance, with Harry reuniting with his wife and son a few days after.

However, the couple are now said to be worried about the health of both Prince Charles and the Queen according to a source close to the pair who spoke with the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

"Meghan confides in friends that Harry feels 'helpless' and is 'concerned' about the Queen and his father Prince Charles catching coronavirus."

"Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began," the insider explained.

"Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with the both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions."

READ MORE:

• How the Duchess of Sussex changed the royal family for good

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving the royal family feeling crushed at the lack of support

• Meghan and Harry: Painful royal truth in photo

• Experts reveal what Harry really said to Meghan during Commonwealth service

According to the Sun, the couple are said to also be extremely worried for the health and wellbeing of their close friend Sophie Grégoire, Trudeau's wife, who is currently isolating after contracting the virus in London.

Canada has closed its border to anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident of the country in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. However, the measure does not exclude US citizens.

‌

Trudeau addressed the media and the Canadian people outside his home, where he is also currently self-isolating.

Trudeau said airlines have stopped travellers with coronavirus symptoms from boarding flights to Canada.

Advertisement

"As the virus continues its spread, we've decided to take increasingly aggressive steps to keep you and your families safe," Trudeau added.

Canada currently had 324 confirmed cases of Covid-19, as of Tuesday, and also 17 presumed cases.

There have also been four fatalities, believed to be linked to the virus, in the province of British Columbia.