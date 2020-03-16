As Aussies strip supermarket shelves in the wake of coronavirus, a Perth mum has revealed her secret stockpiling shopping method – and it's going viral.

Zara Avila's now widely-shared Facebook post explains in-depth how to build up household supplies over time - not overnight.

Speaking to news.com.au, the mum-of-two said she learned the system from her parents and it is one she and her family have successfully used for the past three years.

"It's not something we do because of coronavirus, it's something we do as a single income household," Avila said.

While she is delighted her method it has struck a chord with so many, she said she wants people to understand she doesn't condone panic buying.

What you need to know.

"It [the system] needs to be enacted in a slower format given the current climate. People don't need to go out right now and purchase crazy amounts."

Taking to a stockpiling Facebook group, Avila said she was moved to share her method to help those wanting to build a stockpile with their $750 government grant.

She said while she wasn't eligible for the grant, she was a "brilliant stockpiler and money manager" and revealed her weekly method meant she didn't spend more than $150 per week in total.

"Meat, fresh stuff, groceries for a family of four," she explained in her post adding: "If I was struggling and couldn't afford much, I could literally get away with a $50 shop per week."

Stockpiling using the mum's method means initially spending more but this turns into savings over the long term. Photo / Facebook

The mum said she stored her extras in her walk-in pantry and also on shelves in the garage. Photo / Facebook

The mum said the advantage to using her system also meant if the family experienced a drop in finances one week, it was possible to "shop from the stockpile because you have your two system" and simply top up with basics like bread, milk, fruit, vegetables and meat.

"I have stockpiles of so much stuff – razors, pads, toothpaste, shampoo, coffee, soft drink, nappies, wipes, toilet paper, because of this method," Avila said.

Learn the cycles of specials

The mum also revealed how shopping this way enabled her to figure out when supermarkets ran specials on various items.

"Like razors are half-price two to four times a year. So you always buy enough to get through three to six months. Whereas toilet paper is on special fortnightly, so don't panic in that department (except this isn't working right now, but if you used my method it wouldn't be an issue for you anyway!).

"You also need to remember to keep stockpiling. So just because I bought six months (worth) of Napisan this week doesn't mean I won't buy any more for six months.

"I'll just put that one on the back burner until there's a week where nothing I need is on sale but that is."

Avila said if she didn't use her savings method, she would expect to spend at least $240 a week for her family of four.

With her system, it's $150, including her stockpiling budget.

"Anyway, sorry for jabbering on, I just thought someone might find this useful," she said.

Her inspirational post has already gathered 1300 reactions as well as 480 comments from other stockpilers who congratulated her for her clear explanation.

One wrote: "This is the best explanation I've seen. It's exactly how I stockpile too. I have done it like this for years now and when hubby and I first got together he was so sceptical that it worked, but now he is totally converted."

Another added: "I do same as you, never run out of anything but continue every shop day to restock. l have enough dishwashing detergent to last me two years."

A third keen to try the stockpiling system wrote: "Thank you for this information. So going to try this. I have two adults and four children to feed and do about $400-450 a week on shopping."