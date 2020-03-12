Health Minister David Clark says there are no plans currently to ban travel from Europe to New Zealand.

Nor is the Government planning on banning large-scale public events at this stage, such as the March 15 one-year anniversary event planned for Sunday, he added.

US President Donald Trump has just announced a 30-day ban on travel between Europe and the US, beginning Friday, to combat the spread of Covid-19.

National leader Simon Bridges has called on the Government to extend its travel ban to include Italy and South Korea, and he reacted to the Trump's announcement by saying New Zealand should look at all options "which will slow the virus's growth in our country".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said every country had a different situation and there had been a community outbreak in the US - but there had only been transmissions within families in New Zealand.

He said there would clearly be an economic impact of Trump's travel ban, and the Government would continue to work on the details of its package to help businesses, more of which is expected to be announced next week.

With the travel ban on all European flights into the US just announced, New Zealand must also stop all travel from Italy and South Korea and look seriously at all other options which will slow the virus’s growth in our country. — Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) March 12, 2020

Clark said that travel from Italy had already reduced to a trickle, and anyone arriving from there was required to self-isolate - which was the best advice on how to stop the spread of Covid-19.

It had a dynamic environment and the Government was getting daily updates from its technical advisory group, he added.

He said the fact that the WHO had declared a pandemic and that Tom Hanks had tested positive showed how important it was to take the public health advice seriously.

"There's a couple of things today which will just remind people of the importance of taking this seriously ... If you're feeling at all unwell, don't go out to events. If you're washing your hands regularly, you are keeping your friends and loved ones safer than if you're not."

The Government has already announced $11 million to help tourism, including targeting North America, and Robertson said that the US travel ban would make the domestic aspect of that tourism package much more important.

Health Minister David Clark reacts to the US travel ban on Europe. Video / Derek Cheng

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand already has more stringent travel restrictions than most other countries.

But he said the US ban would have "huge implications".

"There's cancellations of meetings between countries, conferences between countries. They'll all on hold and we'll just have to deal with it as we get on top of the problem."

Peters' trip to the Pacific has already been cancelled, at the request of two Pacific countries.

Asked to describe Trump's announcement of the travel ban, Peters said he wasn't interested in taking "pot shots from this far away".

"The Americans have acknowledged where they think their concerns lie."

Robertson will fly to Australia tomorrow to meet with his Australian finance counterpart to discuss both countries' economic response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trip comes at a time when Australia has earmarked billions of dollars of Government spending to help limit the economic damage of the virus' spread.

Robertson has also signalled a Government spending package and has unveiled some details.

But the main thrust and focus of the package, including how much the Government is planning to spend, won't be revealed until next month.