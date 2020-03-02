Prince Harry's Invictus Games appear to be under threat as coronavirus fears continue to grow.

The sporting event, for wounded servicemen and women, is set to be held in The Hague in the Netherlands, which had its first case of the virus confirmed on Thursday,

According to the Sun, the games would see hundreds of thousands of fans come together from over 20 countries, posing a massive risk of the highly contagious disease spreading.

Sources have reported to the Sun that the rapid spread of the virus has thrown the week long games into "chaos".

Set to be held in May, one source told the publication: "There is a huge amount of concern and a lot of attention is being paid to how Holland deals with the virus and whether it spreads.

Prince Harry greets athletes during the launch of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo / Getty Images

"There is concern many will be forced to stay at home — particularly if the situation does develop into a pandemic.

"Organisers are also worried about the dangers in the current climate of putting so many disabled athletes together in one place from different countries for a week.

"It is a logistic nightmare and a real worry for the people planning it."

The spread of the virus could put things on hold, which would be a massive blow for Harry who founded the games in 2014.



The Invictus Games sees injured service personnel and veterans compete in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

The source added: "Harry takes the games incredibly seriously and will be desperate to make sure they are a big success."

Last night, a games spokesman said organisers "are planning responses to various scenarios".