A royal expert claims Harry and Meghan are not expected to bring Archie back to Britain for their final round of royal engagements.

According to the Sunday Times the news has left the Queen and Prince Philip "very sad" as they have not seen 9-month-old Archie since just after he was born.

Archie is said to be staying back in Canada with his nanny and Meghan's close friend Jessica Mulroney.

The last time Archie was seen in an official capacity was on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, posing with his father Harry on New Year's Eve in a tranquil lake setting.

While the decision may be easier logistically, the Sun reports the couple are expected to front a large $103,000 security bill when leaving their son behind in Canada.

A royal insider told the paper: "Meghan's London jaunt is proving a real headache."

They added: "It's an expensive time just when the costs of looking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under scrutiny."

Harry has already left Canada to embark on his final round of duties, making headlines as he asked delegates to just call him "Harry".

Prince Harry, Jon Bon Jovi (second right) and members of the Invictus Games Choir pose at Abbey Road zebra crossing at Abbey Road Studios. Photo / Getty Images

He also performed a duet with Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios for a new charity single before recreating the Beatles' iconic zebra crossing photo outside.

This week Meghan is said to join Harry for five final royal appearances before they begin their new life out of the spotlight in Canada.