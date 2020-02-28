A person from Iran has become the first case of coronavirus in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the news speaking to media in Sydney today.

The person is aged in their 60s and arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday on Emirates flight EK450 from Tehran, via Bali.

"The person arrived in Auckland on 26 February and travelled home in a private car," a spokesman for the Ministry of Health said.

"Their family became concerned about their condition and called Healthline.

"They were advised to seek medical attention and attended Auckland City Hospital emergency department that same day. All were wearing masks on arrival. As a result of the individual's symptoms and travel history they were admitted and tested."

The results of the test were confirmed at 4.15pm today and makes New Zealand the 48th country to have a confirmed case of the virus.

The person is in a stable condition.

"They are in an improving condition in isolation, in a negative pressure room to prevent any spread of the disease," the spokesman said.

Public health officials have begun tracing the person's other close contacts and people who were on the same flight.

The Ministry of Health says there is a high likelihood of sporadic cases in New Zealand but the chances of a community outbreak remains low, despite the confirmed case.

"The Ministry of Health is confident the public risk from this new infection is being well managed because of the public messaging, awareness of COVID-19 disease and our public health response to managing cases and contacts," the spokesman said.

The confirmation followed a statement earlier this afternoon by the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield that tests were being carried out on the person in Auckland City Hospital.

Ireland and the Netherlands have also announced the first cases of the deadly virus in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister David Clark today announced a raft of new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including new travel restrictions from Iran.

The Government will also be bolstering the health presence at international airports and there will be no exemptions for overseas students from China to enter New Zealand, said Clark.

So far, the Government has conducted 130 Coronavirus tests in New Zealand - they have all come back negative.