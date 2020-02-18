

Rotorua is in line for a share of $1 million aimed at marketing regional tourism to countries other than China.

The $1m is part of an $11m package designed to offset the effects of coronavirus which has all but put a stop to visitors from China coming to New Zealand for the time being.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined the tourism package at her post-Cabinet press conference this week.

Ten million dollars will go to Tourism NZ to market New Zealand as a travel destination to people in countries other than China - mainly Australia, the UK, the US and other parts of Asia.

A further $1 million would be for domestic marketing to bring tourists to the areas most affected by fewer Chinese tourists, mainly in Auckland, Rotorua, Queenstown and Christchurch.

"We hope this short-term investment will help to alleviate some of the pressures our tourism sector is feeling, post the border closures with China," Ardern said.

Latest figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment show total tourism spending by visitors from China to Rotorua, for the year to November 2019 was $33.1 million, so the impact of the virus was being felt, Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"China was Rotorua's fourth-highest source of international visitors last year and the drop in visitor numbers is being felt around town.

"It's great that the Government has recognised the challenges that so many tourism businesses are facing from the impact of the coronavirus."

Templer was looking forward to hearing how the funds would be allocated to support the businesses at a regional level.

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar hopes domestic tourism will grow as the coronavirus affects international visitor numbers. Photo / File

The Government help was welcomed by Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar.

"Obviously the development of the coronavirus situation and associated travel restrictions have had a significant impact on the New Zealand and Rotorua visitor industries, and Te Puia is not immune from that."

While the popular Māori cultural experience was still in its peak season and the focus was on that, Cossar said he was also focused on planning beyond the current situation.

"Any investment in tourism promotion is a good thing and every little bit will help paint an important picture on the global stage.

"Tourism is an important industry to the New Zealand economy, and Kiwis can continue to help support that by experiencing all of the attractions that Aotearoa has to offer by encouraging visiting friends and whānau to do the same."

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard is pleased with the announcement. Photo / File

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard was pleased with the announcement.

"We are pleased to see that the Government has recognised the impact of the novel coronavirus on the tourism industry across New Zealand.

"Investing $11 million into the tourism industry is a very positive response, and will benefit Rotorua, as it is a key destination for both domestic and international tourists."

Ardern said the Government was still looking at a package for the forestry sector.

Rotorua Canopy Tours declined to comment. Rotorua Chamber of Commerce and Tamaki Māori Village did not respond to requests for comment.