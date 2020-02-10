A woman has left fellow passengers shocked after cutting her child's nails on board a flight.

One passenger took a photo of the woman, who had taken her seat and was clipping her kid's nails. It's something you might expect to see in the family bathroom at home, but they were on board a plane, writes The Sun.

READ MORE:

• Kmart item that could make kids a lot more comfortable on flights

• 'God, get me home': Passenger vents about screaming baby on Air NZ flight

• Readers react to woman's rant about screaming baby on Air NZ flight

• Flying long-haul with a young family: travel hacks to save your holiday

Frequent flyer Sweeney appeared to be on an American Airlines flight when he saw the woman pull out the nail clippers.

Advertisement

"Why (is) this lady clipping her toddler's toenails on the plane," he asked, posting a photo of the scene to his Instagram and tagging the social media group Passenger Shaming.

Commenters were disgusted at the scene. Photo / Instagram

Instagram users commenting on the post were shocked, with one posting the throwing-up emoji.

"She does have the 'can I speak to your manager' hair," wrote another.

"Passenger shaming" has become a popular online trend after an Instagram account was created by former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen, who posts all about what happens on board planes.

Recent posts on the account showed cabins covered in garbage including used nappies around seats.