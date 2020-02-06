A New Zealander on board a cruise ship has tested positive for coronavirus.

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade said it was giving consular assistance to the sick Kiwi who was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

MFAT would not provide any further information about the person besides saying they were one of 13 New Zealanders on the ship.

Princess Cruises confirmed 10 passengers have tested positive for the virus. They were to be taken ashore by the Japanese Coast Guard and transported to local hospitals.

The ship would now remain in Yokohama under quarantine for at least 14 days.

Some passengers are seen on the Diamond Princess covering their faces as the cruise ship is anchored at Yokohama Port. Photo / AP

"The ship plans to go out to sea to perform normal marine operations including, but not limited to, the production of fresh water and ballast operations before proceeding alongside in Yokohama where food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard," the company said in a statement.

"Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship's crew is working to keep all guests comfortable."

Thirty-three people are now confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in Japan.

Globally, the respiratory virus has killed over 560 people and sickened over 28000.

CNN reported that the ship docked and was placed under quarantine after a former passenger was confirmed to have the deadly virus.

The passenger, who disembarked the ship 12 days ago, is now in stable condition in Hong Kong.

But those still aboard have been put on lockdown, with all passengers under quarantine.

I’d like to share what it’s like on board the Diamond Princess cruise. Please use this page to exchange info. #DiamondPrincess #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wRLdy63suj — だぁ(On board the Diamond Princess / 乗船中) (@daxa_tw) February 5, 2020

Passengers aboard the Princess have shared pictures of masked, gowned health workers aboard the ship.

Masked staff were snapped delivering breakfast to guest's rooms.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Wednesday morning that then ten confirmed cases were among the results of the 273 people tested so far.

There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board the ship, Princess Cruises said in a statement to CNN News.

People who had shown symptoms such as fevers or those who had been in close contact with others displaying symptoms of the virus were tested by health officials, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Cruises due to depart Yokohama and the western Japanese port of Kobe are cancelled due to delays related to the coronavirus checks Carnival's Princess Cruises Japan said on Tuesday.