A passenger has died aboard an inbound flight to New Zealand from China.

The death occurred on Monday aboard a China Southern Airlines flight to Auckland.

Health officials and police met flight CZ305 from Guangzhou when it arrived at Auckland Airport, a spokesman said.

"Unfortunately, the passenger had passed away before arrival to Auckland Airport."

Advertisement

Police said the sudden death was not believed to have been related to caronavirus. Photo / Grant Bradley

Police confirmed they attended a report of a sudden death on the inbound flight, which was reported about 4.30pm on Monday.

"The death is believed to have been due to a medical event and is not believed to have been related to coronavirus," a spokeswoman said.

The death comes amid heightened travel restrictions aimed at preventing the deadly coronavirus from reaching our shores.

From Monday, foreign travellers that have transited through China have been barred from entering New Zealand.

The virus has so far killed more than 460 people in China and infected thousands more globally.

China Southern Airlines has been approached for comment.