Reality star Kim Kardashian West has shared some stunning photos of her and her husband Kanye West's home this morning, after the Californian mega-mansion was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest.

READ MORE:

• Kim Kardashian's weird home decor feature spotted in Vogue interview

• Inside Kim and Kanye's $20m Miami apartment

• Kim Kardashian's bizarre interview in her mansion

• Kim Kardashian gives fans glimpse of $1m luxury wardrobe

"The cover of @archdigest is something I have always dreamed of," she wrote on Twitter. "Here is a glimpse of our minimal style."

Kardashian then shared a series of images from the cover shoot, including pictures of her large swimming pool, stark white interiors and her daughter North's incredibly pink bedroom.

Advertisement

Axel Vervoordt 📷 Jackie Nickerson pic.twitter.com/RjWtCZ7AmU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

The house was a labour by both Kardashian and West that took almost seven years to renovate, after they gutted the existing structure.

On Twitter, people were divided over whether the interiors were "minimal", and some called Kardashian and West's taste "boring".

North’s room - Vincent VanDuysen pic.twitter.com/cVPSzJZzxD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

"This kinda makes me glad I'm not rich because that looks super boring," one person joked.

Others loved the designs, with one woman commenting that North's bedroom was "a little girls dream room".