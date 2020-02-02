Infectious diseases expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles answers all your questions about coronavirus and what you need to know to stay safe. Watch the live video and ask questions through our blog.

Siouxsie is a microbiologist and science communicator, well known to many Kiwis for her clear explanations of scientific topics and her bright pink hair.

She is based at the University of Auckland, where she heads up the Bioluminescent Superbugs Lab, combining her twin passions to understand infectious diseases and to find new antibiotics.