A devastated woman has shared how her husband died in a freak Christmas lights accident.

Alisha Fick, from Texas, was with her husband Felipe Gallegos, 39, and their son, 17, decorating a client's home when Gallegos fell from the roof and died.

According to the New York Post, Fick and her family had established a side business hanging Christmas lights and were working on their third client home of the day when the tragedy took place.

Fick was at the front of the client's property with her son when they heard a loud noise from the backyard, where her husband had been working on the lights.

She told ABC 13 News: "We heard something, and I got out and I went over there, and he was laying on the concrete," she said. "He was saying, 'Help me, help me', and so I called 911."

Rushed to hospital, Gallegos underwent emergency surgery but died from head trauma.

While it's not clear exactly what caused Gallegos to fall off the roof, Fick called the incident a "freak accident" and said her husband had several years of experience working on roofs.

"He was just an all-around great person," she explained. "He always had a smile on his face, and he was always goofy, and he was always making everybody laugh.

"It's hard enough losing someone when they're sick and you know it's coming, but I just had no idea," she told ABC 13 News.

Gallegos was the main provider for Fick and her son and as such, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. It has raised almost $US60,000 ($NZ90,000).