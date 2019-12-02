Australian guitarist Stuart Fraser died on Sunday after a three-year battle with lung cancer.

Fraser came to prominence as the lead guitarist in '80s rockers Noiseworks, fronted by Kiwi singer Jon Stevens.

He also played in the John Farnham Band for 25 years and occasionally with Jimmy Barnes' band, reports News.com.au.

Several Australian musicians have paid tribute to Fraser on social media, with Ross Wilson writing: "Vale Stuart 'Chet' Fraser: always a pleasure to work with you and marvel at your seemingly effortless, inspirational guitar playing."

Jackie Barnes wrote on Facebook: "Vale Stuart Fraser. You always greeted me with a smile and a hug. It was an honour to share the stage with you. You will be truly missed mate. Sending lots of love to the whole Fraser family. Rest easy Chet."

RIP the great Stuart Fraser. Guitarist for Noiseworks and John Farnham. One of the best I had ever seen. So kind. So brilliant. A thrill working with him on my Gokd Lovin album. Farewell Chet pic.twitter.com/n8kvx8EIil — David Campbell (@DavidCampbell73) December 1, 2019

Fraser was diagnosed with lung cancer at the end of 2016.

Six months later he spoke to news.com.au and said about his diagnosis: "I've been a big smoker for all my life so part of me went, well, there's no free rides. Obviously, I've stopped smoking, unfortunately it took something severe to make me quit."

Fraser was receiving treatment at Olivia Newton-John's Cancer and Wellness Centre where he had surgery and underwent chemotherapy.

Noiseworks: Jon Stevens, Stuart Fraser, Steve Balbi, Justin Stanley and Kevin Nicol. Photo / Supplied

"It doesn't really feel like a hospital," Fraser said about the centre in 2017. "The team there are so attentive and on top of it. It immediately takes away any anxiety or doubts you have. It makes all the difference."

Three years ago Fraser and his Noiseworks bandmates reunited to record songs for their first new album since 1991. But the album was never released due to Fraser's cancer diagnosis.

In June this year, frontman Jon Stevens told the Newcastle Herald he was still holding out hope that Fraser's health would improve enough that they could go on tour.

"We did talk about doing stuff towards the back end of this year, but at the end of the day with Stuart, he's the main guitarist, so you can't go out without Stuart," he said.