SkyCity workers have voted to strike this weekend after the SEA-Unite Union said 50 members called in sick with symptoms linked to smoke inhalation from the convention centre fire.

SEA-Unite union organiser Joe Carolan said the 50 members had been ill as a direct result of inhaling smoke from the fire on October 22.



"In the last few days air quality specialist have conformed that those exposed to the plume inhaled more than three years' worth of cancer-causing chemicals in a single day.

"Our members, and customers, were kept inside the casino complex with the air conditioning sucking in the smoke and recirculating it for hours.

"SkyCity has been trying to say it was safe and there was little risk. Now we know," Carolan said.

A SkyCity spokeswoman said during the fire the indoor air quality at the SkyCity Auckland precinct was rigorously monitored, consistently met all regulatory standards, and at no stage showed any level of threat.

She said three independent companies helped assess the property and analysed indoor air quality. This included eight external occupational hygienists working under the supervision of one of New Zealand's leading occupational hygienists, Derek Miller.

The spokeswoman said the strike action would not affect business operations.

SkyCity's main priority continued to be the safety of all staff and customers, she said.