Mount Maunganui's Dr Tony Farrell is one of a handful of GPs in the country who specialise in treating addiction.

"One of the issues is burnout," Farrell says in our interview, which he has given up his lunch break to do.

The GP and addiction specialist has closed his books to new patients because he doesn't have the space, and to prioritise his own self-care.

"I've got a pretty big general practice and you've got to look after yourself."

Much like diabetes, addiction is a chronic disease and stereotypes need to be thrown out the window if you're to attempt

