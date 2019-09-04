A young Queensland woman just weeks away from giving birth had her world turned upside down when she suffered a devastating brain bleed.

Caitlin Stubbs, 25, was 32 weeks pregnant when she suffered a major brain haemorrhage and fell into a coma.

She suffers from an AVM (Arteriovenous Malformation) condition, which means she has a tangle of abnormal blood vessels in her brain.

In November last year, Ms Stubbs was hospitalised with a smaller brain bleed and was preparing to undergo radiation treatment for her condition.

However the treatment had to be put on hold after the 25-year-old unexpectedly fell pregnant.

On July 23 Ms Stubbs started feeling unwell, complaining of a headache down the back of her neck.

Her fiance, Jonathon Welsh, who had proposed just weeks before, called an ambulance when she started vomiting.

By the time she reach the hospital she had fallen into a coma and it became clear that she had suffered another brain bleed.

Doctors had to perform an emergency C-section as they feared Ms Stubbs wouldn't survive the night.

Their baby girl, Quinn, spent the first three weeks of her life in an intensive care unit, while her mother fought for her own life in the ICU.

"They said they didn't think she'd make it through the night, and everything was pretty negative but I knew she would make it," Mr Welsh told Nine News.

"Then they said she'd be brain dead, but she's definitely not."

Quinn was born via emergency C-section at 32 weeks. Photo / Facebook

As soon as Quinn was born, Mr Welsh has made an effort to ensure she gets to spend as much quality time with her mum as possible.

Quinn was discharged from hospital on Monday and though Ms Stubbs is slowly regaining consciousness, she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

Mr Welsh said his fiancee's memory has been affected by the event and she doesn't remember getting engaged and sometimes forgets she has a baby.

"I bring the baby to the hospital every day and sometimes she whispers to me that she wants Quinn, and sometimes she asks whose baby it is," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ms Quinn to help with her ongoing medical treatment.

"Caitlin's time in ICU was the battle of her life. She had to fight numerous infections in her brain and ongoing bleeds in her brain. She needed help to breathe," the page read.

"Thankfully from the amazing care of the medical team at the Royal Brisbane she has been making slow but significant progress.

"The reality for Caitlin and Jonathon and their baby Quinn is a future filled with uncertainty over a very long recovery. She will need extensive rehabilitation plus future surgeries not limited to but including the removal of the AVM from her brain."

Ms Stubbs will also require intensive physiotherapy, speech therapy and a number of other ongoing treatments.

"Baby Quinn and her Dad will also be needing support as he begins the care of a fragile newborn without the help of Caitlin," the page read.