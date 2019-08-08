Hawke's Bay has a third confirmed case of measles and it's an infant too young to be immunised against the viral illness.

Flaxmere resident Adriana Temu is "heartbroken" after having to watch her 11-month-old son try to fight the measles virus.

"He's coughing, he's covered in rash, he's not eating, his nose is blocked, he can't breathe. He can barely open his eyes.

"I am trying my best."

Rash covers Eastyn Craig after he contracted measles. Photo/ Supplied.

Temu told Hawke's Bay Today that her son Eastyn Craig tested positive for the viral illness on Thursday, August 8.

Following the confirmation, her and Eastyn have been in isolation and will remain in isolation until August 23.

"We went to the doctor on Wednesday, they did a swab check and they confirmed it yesterday."

She said the measles diagnosis came after she had already been to her GP several times with the suspicion that her son had measles.

"He had rash, and white spots on the inside of his mouth.

"We went to our GP and said we think it could be measles. They checked him and said he had a viral flu.

"He then started spewing, not drinking, and he had more rash. We were told to bring him in and they said it looks like oral thrush and viral. They gave us Pamol and thrush liquids."

On Wednesday, this week, his body was covered in rash and Temu decided "enough was enough" and took him to the hospital.

"He was coughing, covered in rash, he couldn't open his eyes because they had pus", and Eastyn was confirmed as having contracted measles.

Following the confirmation Temu's whanau were all being tested for measles.

She said it should serve as a reminder to people to get immunised.

"Our family members will be meeting up with the health provider and getting tested.

"I advise everyone to please check your whanau is up to date with immunisation to prevent this situation spreading any further or to any of your loved ones.

The 11 month-old has been in isolation since contracting measles. Photo/ Supplied.

"There are confirmed cases in Hawke's Bay, Waikato, Auckland, Whangarei, America, Europe, Asia, Queensland, Melbourne. Take care out there everyone."

Hawke's Bay DHB confirmed Eastyn's case as the third case of measles.

The DHB had attempted to isolate the illness's spread after the first two cases by getting 28 people to stay in isolation at their homes as a precaution.

Measles is highly infectious in the early stages, when it is hard to tell measles from other common conditions such as a cold.

A HBDHB spokesperson said immunisation was the best protection and people were urged to check their immunisation status.

What are the symptoms of measles?

The first early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, sore red eyes and cough.

After three to five days a red, blotchy rash appears on the face and head and then spreads down the body.

What to do if you suspect you, or a family member has measles?

If you believe you or a family member may have measles, please stay at home and phone your doctor to alert them of your symptoms and allow them to make arrangements to assess you safely and without infecting other people.

You can also call Healthline for free advice on 0800 611-116.