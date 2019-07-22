A humble plastic comb is being hailed as a miracle pain relief tool during childbirth.

Facebook page "Fox Valley Birth and Baby", shared the childbirth hack last week, and it's since gone viral.

"When gripped in your hands, a comb can help hit acupuncture points in your hands helping your body forget about the contractions," the post read.

Did you know a comb can be used during labor?! And no its not for your hair. When gripped in your hands, a comb can... Posted by Fox Valley Birth and Baby on Monday, 15 July 2019

The comb reportedly "plays into the gate control pain theory".

"This theory states that the brain can only focus on a select number of sensations at once," explained the post.

"Because the nerve ending on your hands are closer to your brain, they reach your brain faster."

According to the post, the most effective way to utilise the comb is holding it so the base is against your fingers, with the teeth pressing into the palm of your hand.

Many mums have since commented on the post, confirming the hack does really work - and not just for childbirth pain.

"I do this every time I get a tattoo," wrote one.

"I asked my sister to dig her long nails into my arms when I was in labour because it distracted me from the pain," wrote another.

"I am a doula birthing partner, and I keep a pack of combs in my bag for every birth," wrote another.