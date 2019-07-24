Tauranga Hospital's emergency department is under the pump more than ever. The number of people through the front door has steadily increased from 49,714 in 2015 to 54,979 last year and wait times are increasing. Meanwhile, the struggle for some families to make ends meet continues, with the latest Ministry of Health's Annual Data Explorer showing one in seven adults skipped a doctors appointment in the past year because of cost. Bay of Plenty Times reporter Jean Bell takes a look into where the pressure of poverty and emergency healthcare meet.

Poverty is being blamed for people using the hospital emergency department instead of their GP, putting pressure on an already overloaded system.

Medical professionals believe a lack of health literacy is also contributing to the problem.

Last week, Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Helen Mason said in a public board meeting that a family of six recently came to the emergency department (ED) because they could not afford a doctor.

This comes as the number of ED patients and the waiting times for walk-in patients is increasing. In June, 4845 people attended the ED, 502 more people than in June last year.

In the year ending June 30, the average waiting time for walk-in patients was 79 minutes - 10 minutes longer than in 2014/2015.

Tauranga Hospital ED clinical director Dr Derek Sage said it was common for patients to come to ED because of the cost of a doctor.

Tauranga Hospital ED clinical director Dr Derek Sage. Photo / File

He said overloaded primary care services caused more people to use the ED, which added more pressure on the department.

Sage said a range of factors contributed to this, including a lack of understanding about what warranted a trip to the ED.

GP Dr Tony Farrell said people turning up to ED because they could not afford the doctor was a "perennial problem".

Holding a Community Services Card could allow access to cheaper doctor visits but the required paperwork could take about three months to process, he said.

"For a family who has just arrived in town and their kids have gotten sick, maybe they've got sick themselves, they could be up for a $200 bill because they've got no subsidy."

GP Dr Tony Farrell. Photo / File

He said the local primary health organisation had a high-needs fund which GPs could access to cover costs for needy people.

"Sometimes I'm looking at someone who is living in a car and I'll use that money."

He said people may not be aware of other after-hours services available or how the system worked.

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley said accessibility and affordability were the two main barriers to people seeing a GP.

Those who could afford the doctor might not be able to take off work for an appointment or get to the doctors after hours, he said.

Stanley said others could have significant debts with GPs they could not afford to repay and were left untreated.

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley. Photo / File

"It's a vicious circle that goes on," he said.

He said the iwi's after-hours mobile health clinic relieved some of the pressure on emergency departments but finding clinical staff who were able to work after-hours was challenging.

GP Dr Murray Hay, who worked at Ngāi Te Rangi's after-hours health clinic, said a growing number of families could not access healthcare because of increased poverty.

He said shifts in government funding had helped but, during winter, a lack of available appointments could also be a barrier.

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation chief executive Lindsey Webber said aside from avoiding doctor bills, people might go to ED for after-hours care, or believe their condition was more serious than it actually was.

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation chief executive Lindsey Webber. Photo / File

Webber said the PHO was working with the DHB to reduce pressure on hospital services, including introducing an online patient portal for booking appointments and requesting repeat prescriptions, extended GP hours and a telephone after-hours health advice service.

Tauranga Salvation Army community ministries manager Davina Plummer said many people were unaware of the free or cheap services available such as free doctor visits for children.

Hidden barriers such as the cost of transport or lack of internet access to research available services could also prevent people from accessing care.

Tauranga Budget Advice Service manager Shirley McCombe said registering with a doctor would help people avoid large fees and medical costs needed to be budgeted for.

The Ministry of Health was approached for comment but a response was not received before publication.

Daytime doctor costs in Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty

With a Community Services Card

18 years and older: $17.50 - $18.50

14 to 17 years: $11.50 - $12.50

Under 14 years: Free

Without a Community Services Card

65 and older: $26 - $49

45 to 64 years: $34.50- $49

25 to 44 years: $26 - $49

18 to 24 years: $26- $49

14 to 17 years: $20 - $42

Hauora health providers: Free to $18

Source: Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation



After-hours care in Tauranga

Second Avenue Accident and Health Care

Weekends, public holidays and after 5pm on weekdays

With a Community Services Card

18 years and older: $55

14 to 17 years: $25

Under 14 years: Free

Without a Community Services Card

18 years and older: $90

14 to 17 years: $65

Under 14 years: Free

Source: Second Avenue Accident and Health Care



Other healthcare options for non-emergency situations



• Visit your family doctor (GP)

• Visit your local pharmacy

• Visit Accident & Healthcare (Walk-In Family Medical Centre) located on the corner of Second Ave and Devonport Rd, Tauranga. Phone 577 0010

• Call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice and information from a trusted health professional

• Call your family doctor (GP) for advice or information 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Source: Bay of Plenty District Health Board