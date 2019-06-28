A young Kiwi rugby player has tragically died just days after getting married after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

Navar Herbert, 22, from Otorohanga, died on Tuesday, only a few months after he was diagnosed with a cancerous sarcoma tumour.

Herbert had been living in Queensland with his partner Maia Falwasser and 11-month-old son Kyrie. He played rugby for the Nerang Bulls.

In the days before his death, he married Falwasser in an intimate backyard wedding.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page established to raise money to fly Navar's body back to New Zealand has shared an emotional video of the pair's wedding.

The video shows Navar being assisted by his family to get ready for the event as he sits visibly ill in an armchair.

He is then taken to the ceremony in a wheelchair where he greets Falwasser with, "Hello my wife, hello my baby. I love you".

The couple, and guests, fight back tears as they exchange vows and rings, and swear to "be partners for life".

After the ceremony a group of male guests performed a moving haka.

Navar Herbert, 22, from Otorohanga, died on Tuesday, just months after he was diagnosed with a cancerous sarcoma tumour. Photo / Facebook

On the charity page, Falwasser wrote: "Today my heart is heavy and sad, I lost my best friend, husband and the father to our son.

"I feel absolutely showered in love by friends and family, this is a hard time, however i do find my strength and refuge in everybody's support."

Falwasser said Navar's journey had just begun, she said. His body would now be taken to Kotahitanga Marae, "where he has asked to be laid to rest".

"He has impacted so many people near and far, and he will always be in our memories and have a special place in our hearts.

"As expected, costs to take Navar back home along with his immediate family have been quite extensive, and to give us every opportunity to spend our last moments spending time with him, we are asking for donations to assist with this. I am truly truly appreciative of your support."

The page has so far raised just over $80,000.

On Facebook the Nerang Bulls Rugby Club said it was holding an event today in celebration of Herbert's Life.

• Go to Navar Herbert's Journey Home on GoFundMe to donate.