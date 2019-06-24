A judge in the UK has ruled a pregnant woman with mental disabilities must have an abortion despite her and her mother's wishes.

Evidence presented in court showed the London-based mother has the mental capacity of a 6-to-9-year old.

Mrs Justice Nathalie Lieven imposed the decision on June 21, saying a forced abortion was "in the best interests" of the woman, who is 22 weeks into the pregnancy.

"I am acutely conscious of the fact that for the State to order a woman to have a termination where it appears that she doesn't want it is an immense intrusion," Lieven said.

Advertisement

"I have to operate in [her] best interests, not on society's views of termination."

The judge believed the woman wouldn't understand what it meant to have a baby, saying: "I think she would like to have a baby in the same way she would like to have a nice doll."

She also stated she didn't believe the woman's mother, who already helps care for her daughter, would be able to provide enough care for the granddaughter at the same time.

The judge's decision has been slammed, with the British organisation the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children describing the outcome as "horrific".

JUDGE'S CONTROVERSIAL RULING OVERTURNED

Four days after Lieven's judgement, her ruling has been overturned on appeal.

The decision came after the woman's mother, a former midwife, challenged a court order issued on Friday.

The appeal court judges Lord Justice McCombe, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Jackson said they would give reasons for their decision in due course.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.