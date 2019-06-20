Cancer con-artist Belle Gibson reportedly worked at a Melbourne "gentleman's club" after she was exposed for fraud three years ago.

During a court appearance earlier this week the 27-year-old claimed that her only source of income came from doing odd jobs and helping an elderly woman, reports the Daily Mail Australia.

It was revealed however that Gibson had received deposits into her account from a woman named Maxine Fenson, owner of Maxine's Gentlemen's Club.

MaxineFenson claimed Gibson was in need of a job and she hired her to help her organise and market an adult industry awards event. Photo / Nine.

Fenson says Gibson came to her in need of a job, and that she hired her to organise and market an adult industry event.

"I didn't really know too much, I knew the name but I didn't read anything about her previously," Fenson told Australian TV show A Current Affair.

Fenson said Gibson was paid $25 an hour in cash, but Gibson made no mention of the job during the court hearing - during which she asked for more time to pay a fine of $NZD430,000 she received for lying to Australians.

An investigation conducted by A Current Affair revealed Gibson in fact, had a side gig working for Maxine's Gentlemen's Club. Photo / Google Maps.

News.com reports that Gibson was fined for breaching consumer law with claims she healed herself with good food and natural remedies - remedies she then peddled to the public as part of her Whole Pantry business.

The fine has been unpaid since it was issued in 2017, two years after Gibson's fake brain cancer diagnosis was revealed.

During the hearing, Gibson broke down when being examined about her assets and spending.

More than 300,000 sufferers made purchases from her before the fake cancer story emerged in 2015. Photo / Facebook

She told the jury she performed various work via Airtasker including caring for an elderly woman between July and September 2017.

But she says she was kicked off Airtasker and not told why.

"There were comments about me (on the platform) and I'm assuming that's why," she said.

Belle Gibson's Whole Pantry app was heavily promoted by Apple. The app was dumped when the truth of Gibson's lies became public. Photo / Supplied.

Gibson was asked to explain where a pair of deposits totalling $NZD1700 were made when she was holidaying in Bali in 2017.

She broke down when asked to give details of the care she was giving to an elderly woman named "Claire".

"This is what I'm saying about my empathetic nature," Gibson said.

Gibson stopped to remove her glasses and wipe away tears.

The court was adjourned for five minutes to give Gibson a chance to compose herself.

When questioning resumed, Gibson revealed her income.

Gibson earned $16,700 in 2016 and $21,000 in 2017, but spent $95,400 in the past two years, lawyers claimed.

The court heard she spent $NZD13,600 on clothes, accessories and cosmetics, as well as $NZD47,200 on "discretionary" items.

She was asked if she had any capacity to find money to pay back any of the $NZD430,000 she owes.

Gibson said "no".

Asked if she had considered bankruptcy, Gibson confirmed she had, but could not say how far those considerations had advanced.

The court adjourned for the day, with examinations to commence at a later date.

She was appearing in the Federal Court where last month it was revealed she had been using a Sportsbet account, trading in cryptocurrencies and using Afterpay payments for "discretionary spending".

Consumer Affairs Victoria barrister Elle Nikou Madalin grilled the mother-of-one about everything from her bank accounts to the clothes she was wearing in court.

- additional reporting news.com.au