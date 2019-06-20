A Kiwi woman has revealed how she nearly died of tetanus after her mother refused to have her vaccinated.

The woman, known only as Meredith, told the BBC that it was her mother's refusal to have her vaccinated as a child that meant she nearly died from tetanus after stepping on a rusty nail.

She recalled how her jaw and shoulder began to seize as the disease began to spread. The Kiwi, who was living in Brisbane at the time, says she was rushed to the hospital when it all happened last year.

She told the BBC it was the hospital's first case of tetanus in more than 30 years. Staff and students watched in amazement as she was treated.

"It was a teaching hospital in Brisbane and I remember vividly that the doctor left the room saying quietly, 'Oh my God'!"

She needed a blood donation from an already vaccinated patient in order to recover and now feels resentful that her mother stopped her getting vaccinated, as she says that is the reason she became to dangerously ill.

"Despite the pain, I felt angry towards my mother, because she deliberately didn't get me vaccinated. The doctors took white blood cells from someone who had already had tetanus - cells that had proved that they were 'seasoned fighters' - and injected them into me to help my white blood cells recognise the illness and fight it," she said.

"With this treatment, eventually I got better. But I was still angry, because this is something that could've been completely prevented," she added.

"My mum, grandma and aunties are all quite 'mystical' and definitely hippies. They tend to believe that the body naturally heals itself," she said.

"If I had a cold, growing up in New Zealand, I was told, 'Eat a cucumber,' or, 'Have a drink of what the neighbour made'," she said.

She recalled the time her grandmother purchased a $200 glow stick that would allegedly give life to food.

Meredith was diagnosed with hypoglycaemia at three years of age and, after suffering numerous seizures, her mother still refused to give her medication.

When she asked her mum why she couldn't take the prescribed medication for her seizures, she says her mother told her she would sprout hair all over her mody similar to the character from the 80s movie "Teen Wolf".

"As a child I was completely traumatised by her description. I think she was indoctrinating me into being afraid of taking medication," she said.

Meredith also recalled all the times her mother refused to sign the permission slip to have her vaccinated at school and revealed that, on one occasion, she managed to get her Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) shot without her mother's knowledge, at age 11.

"When I came home, Mum saw that I had a cotton bud and a plaster where I had been injected. I told her that everyone at school had an injection. She hit the roof and yelled, 'Why didn't you stop and call me?'"

She pulled Meredith out of school and moved to a rural area three weeks later.

In 2016, she also contracted whooping cough and spent three months struggling with violent coughing fits.

"No-one had ever sat me down to explain to me what vaccinations really are. It was just assumed at school that we were supposed to get them. What I heard from Mum was that they come from the cells of chicken embryos and frogs and they inject those cells into us. This was way before the internet, and we only got our information from Gran's magazines," she recalls.

"When I moved from New Zealand over to Brisbane in 2009 with my partner, my grandma was in tears. I assured her it was fine but she kept pleading with me not to go. 'There are yetis on Mount Tamborine,' she cried.

"Bless her, but I did think exasperatedly: 'How am I related to you people?'"

Meredith told the BBC she is slowly updating her vaccinations. Her sister is said to be doing the same thing, without their mother's knowledge.